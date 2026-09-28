Florence Pugh Says Instagram Hid Her Post On Alleged Cornell Gang Rape

Florence Pugh says Instagram tried to sweep her post about the alleged Cornell gang rape under the rug ... so she's putting it right back in front of people.

The actress posted a screenshot of her Instagram dashboard showing the original post grayed out with a crossed-out eye icon ... before sharing her initial statement again.

Florence wrote Instagram "decided to block my post from getting in front of the right people" ... adding, "Tut tut tut. Oh dear. That doesn't look great does it?"

She then gave the post another push, saying she wanted people who could no longer see it to get another chance.

As TMZ previously reported, Florence said the allegations against seven Cornell fraternity members left her feeling "uneasy and sick and anxious."

She called on men to be just as horrified as women, described the alleged assault as the "killing of a soul" and blasted universities that repeatedly fail women.

A lawsuit claims seven Chi Phi members drugged a woman with ketamine and raped her while she was unconscious ... with one frat bro allegedly summoning others upstairs by announcing in a group chat that there was "free p***y."