Olivia Wilde Denies Screaming Match with Florence Pugh on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set

Olivia Wilde says don't worry darlings ... she never tore into Florence Pugh on a movie set, despite numerous reports indicating otherwise.

The actress-turned-director reflected on her hit movie "Don't Worry Darling" during an interview with The Cut posted Wednesday ... telling the outlet the tension between on-set was overblown.

She said, "I have never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set. I wanted to be like, ‘None of this is true.'"

Wilde goes on to say she regrets not addressing all the negative rumors about the film and her personal life at the time ... claiming the movie studio and others involved told her to keep her mouth shut.

She adds, "I resent that, but it taught me it’s not the way I want to handle things.”

Vulture originally reported on the alleged blow-up between Wilde and Pugh ... reporting back in September 2022 that the two had it out after Wilde's "frequent, unexplained absences" which sources told Vulture were connected to her romance with Harry Styles.