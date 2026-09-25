Wisconsin Frat Leaders Arrested After Cops Find Teen Pledges Covered in Food in Basement

Two frat leaders in Wisconsin have been arrested after cops found dozens of half-naked pledges in a basement, covered in food.

20-year-olds Brayden J. Klein and Samuel N. Vane -- leaders of a reportedly unrecognized University of Wisconsin frat -- were booked Wednesday for misdemeanor hazing and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the alleged hazing incident.

According to the New York Post, cops found 30 teens in the basement of the Alpha Epsilon Pi frat house ... noting in the report that they were covered in food and condiments, and some had "visible injuries consistent with being physically assaulted."

Police say the thermostat had been set to 81 degrees, making the room uncomfortably hot and muggy.

Cops say they escorted everyone out of the building, noting a "vast majority" of pledges were only 18 years old.

According to police, the frat is "unrecognized and unaccredited" with the university ... and the school had actually stopped recognizing them over a decade ago.

The University of Wisconsin said in a statement Thursday ... "UW–Madison is fully committed to preventing and addressing hazing and takes all incidents involving our community seriously."

The statement continued ... "Any student determined to be in violation of law, regulation, or university policy may be subject to sanctions according to Wis. Admin. Code Chapter UWS 17."