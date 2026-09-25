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Porn Star Christian Styles' Death: Body Cam Footage Captures Sad Scene

Porn Star Christian Styles Heartbreaking Body Cam Footage

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SOBS FROM LOVED ONES
Video: Christian Styles Bodycam
Canton Township Police Department

Porn star Christian Styles' death clearly shook his family and neighbors ... with the body cam footage capturing their shocked sobs as they realized he wasn't going to wake up.

The footage is mostly redacted ... but you see officers go up Christian's driveway and into his garage ... and you hear folks crying as officers ask a few questions to clarify details about what went down.

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One of the officers asks a rather hysterical woman to "take a breather" multiple times ... lightly suggesting she needs to calm down.

We broke the story ... Christian died from alcohol and mitragynine toxicity. Mitragynine is the active ingredient in kratom -- a product that provides pain relief and energy and is sold without a prescription.

Michigan's Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office wrote in its report that Christian had a BAC of .168 when he died. The report also indicates Christian suffered from past issues with substances -- like heroin and meth -- and his parents had been checking on him regularly.

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IN SHOCK
Video: Adult Film Star Christian Styles’ 911 Caller Begs for Help While Giving CPR
Canton Township Police Department

The 911 call from the incident is heartbreaking as well ... with more cries and frantic yelling heard in the clip.

Christian -- who built a massive following on OnlyFans after joining the platform in 2021 -- was just 29 years old when his parents found him dead inside a bedroom in his home.

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