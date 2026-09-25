Porn Star Christian Styles' Death: Body Cam Footage Captures Sad Scene

Play video content Video: Christian Styles Bodycam Canton Township Police Department

Porn star Christian Styles' death clearly shook his family and neighbors ... with the body cam footage capturing their shocked sobs as they realized he wasn't going to wake up.

The footage is mostly redacted ... but you see officers go up Christian's driveway and into his garage ... and you hear folks crying as officers ask a few questions to clarify details about what went down.

One of the officers asks a rather hysterical woman to "take a breather" multiple times ... lightly suggesting she needs to calm down.

We broke the story ... Christian died from alcohol and mitragynine toxicity. Mitragynine is the active ingredient in kratom -- a product that provides pain relief and energy and is sold without a prescription.

Michigan's Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office wrote in its report that Christian had a BAC of .168 when he died. The report also indicates Christian suffered from past issues with substances -- like heroin and meth -- and his parents had been checking on him regularly.

Play video content Video: Adult Film Star Christian Styles’ 911 Caller Begs for Help While Giving CPR Canton Township Police Department

The 911 call from the incident is heartbreaking as well ... with more cries and frantic yelling heard in the clip.