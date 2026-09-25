Milania Giudice Airport Run-Off Sparks Police Search, 911 Dispatch Reveals

Play video content Video: 911 Dispatch Captures Frantic Search for Milania Giudice at Airport

Milania Giudice had police scrambling to locate her at a Florida airport this week after she separated from her family and a counselor during a tense incident.

According to newly released 911 dispatch audio, Tampa International Airport police were contacted Wednesday afternoon after the daughter of the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice allegedly ran away from the group she had been traveling with.

The audio described Milania as a 20-year-old woman wearing a tan hat and yellow sweatsuit. Officers were told she had been accompanied by a counselor and that authorities were being asked to help locate her. The U.S. Sun was first to report the audio.

Police began searching different areas of the airport while attempting to establish Milania's whereabouts. Dispatchers discussed checking surveillance footage, while officers also checked her cellphone location.

Authorities ultimately located Milania ... and the search reportedly lasted roughly 12 minutes after police were called, although she had been separated from her group for considerably longer before cops got involved.

The situation unfolded after Milania had recently been released from a local hospital. The incident came shortly after Milania posted -- and then deleted -- a video appearing to show Teresa and her sister Gia Giudice walking through the airport with police nearby.

In the clip, Milania could be heard repeatedly saying, "This is what we do now!" ... with Teresa responding by telling her she loved her -- while Gia could also be heard speaking during the tense exchange. Milania later told her mom to "shut the f*** up."

Milania's rep, Maria DeSantis, subsequently asked for privacy for the family, telling us "Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends" ... adding that the family is supporting her as she deals with "an incredibly difficult time."

The rep also said Milania is "under the care of professionals" who are working with both her and her family.

The airport episode follows a particularly difficult period for the college student. Milania's childhood friend, Victoria Zardoya, died in July in what was described as a freak accident while exploring ruins in Florida.