Milania Giudice Getting Professional Care After Airport Freakout on Mom Teresa

Milania Giudice is getting professional care and support following her emotional airport meltdown amid a mental health crisis and reported suicidal thoughts ... TMZ has learned.

"She is currently surrounded by people who love her and is under the care of professionals who are working with her and her family," Milania's rep, Marina DeSantis, tells TMZ.

The rep continues ... "Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends, and all of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates an incredibly difficult time in her life, particularly following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria."

The rep adds ... "Milania is a good-hearted and caring young woman who has been going through a very challenging period, and our focus right now is simply on her health, healing and well-being."

She concludes ... "In time, she hopes that being open about her experiences may help other young people facing their own struggles, but for now, we ask for compassion and privacy as she and her family continue to navigate this together."

As TMZ previously reported ... Milania was seen in a since-deleted video having an emotional exchange with her mother, Teresa Giudice, at Tampa International Airport Wednesday. Police were called to assist, but no one was arrested, medically transported or named in a police report.

The airport incident came after Milania was hospitalized amid concerns about her mental health, including reported suicidal thoughts. She was later released into the care of her family and mental health professionals.