Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Plans to File Bar Complaint Against Her Lawyer

Gears Up to File Complaint Against Her Lawyer ...

Michael Peguy Desronvil, the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case, is sick and tired of the way her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, is treating him ... and he's preparing to fire back.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Michael and his legal team plan to file a bar complaint against Kevin ... they believe Kevin should be suspended, disciplined, or even disbarred for allegedly targeting Michael in the days after the mistrial.

Our sources say Michael feels Kevin publicly identified and essentially outed him ... which they see as a huge issue, considering Kevin is an officer of the court.

As we reported ... Kevin stepped in front of the cameras after a mistrial and claimed the holdout juror had an agenda ... and robbed the other jurors.

Our sources say those close to Michael feel Kevin's comments were meant to dox and ridicule him. They say Kevin accused Michael of violating a juror's oath with no evidence, and feel it's a dog whistle.

Kevin is asking the court to investigate Michael ... we're told Michael feels attacked.

Our sources say Kevin only wants to look into Michael because he dared to disagree with the veteran attorney.

As you know ... Michael has been raked over the coals by lots of folks for refusing to find Lindsay not guilty by reason of insanity when the other 11 members of the jury voted in favor of it. Other jurors have claimed Michael didn't know -- or simply ignored -- the principle of "beyond a reasonable doubt" during deliberations.

However, Michael insists he was simply convinced by the prosecutors that Lindsay planned the crime.