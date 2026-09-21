Patrick Clancy is Expecting First Child with Wife Rachel Danis

Patrick Clancy is expecting his first child with new wife Rachel Danis, years after he lost his 3 children with first wife and their alleged killer, Lindsay Clancy.

Patrick and Rachel sat down for an interview with "60 Minutes" to discuss their reaction to Lindsay's murder trial gaining such wide public attention, and interviewer Ross Douthat hinted at the couple starting a family ... but he's now clarifying what he meant was Rachel is pregnant.

Douthat joined "CBS Mornings" Monday and told show host Nate Burleson plainly, "They are having a child" ... confirming the couple is soon to be parents.

During the "60 Minutes" interview, Patrick talked about the gruesome killings of his first 3 children -- Cora, Dawson, Callan -- and told Douthat how he is looking forward to telling his future children about their late brothers and sister.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy’s Ex-Husband Patrick Recalls Holding Son Callan as He Died CBS

As we previously reported, Patrick revealed during Sunday's wide-ranging interview he held his son Callan in his arms as he took his final breaths ... telling him he was sorry.