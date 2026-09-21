Patrick Clancy is Expecting First Child with Wife Rachel Danis
Patrick Clancy Expecting First Child with Wife Rachel Danis
Patrick Clancy is expecting his first child with new wife Rachel Danis, years after he lost his 3 children with first wife and their alleged killer, Lindsay Clancy.
Patrick and Rachel sat down for an interview with "60 Minutes" to discuss their reaction to Lindsay's murder trial gaining such wide public attention, and interviewer Ross Douthat hinted at the couple starting a family ... but he's now clarifying what he meant was Rachel is pregnant.
Douthat joined "CBS Mornings" Monday and told show host Nate Burleson plainly, "They are having a child" ... confirming the couple is soon to be parents.
During the "60 Minutes" interview, Patrick talked about the gruesome killings of his first 3 children -- Cora, Dawson, Callan -- and told Douthat how he is looking forward to telling his future children about their late brothers and sister.
As we previously reported, Patrick revealed during Sunday's wide-ranging interview he held his son Callan in his arms as he took his final breaths ... telling him he was sorry.
Lindsay's case was taken to trial, where evidence displayed the brutal timeline of events that led to the 3 young children's deaths. The case resulted in a mistrial a little more than two weeks ago after a holdout juror could not come to an agreement with the rest of the bunch.