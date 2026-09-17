Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Says He Talks to Their Dead Children

I Talk to Our Dead Kids All the Time

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband Patrick Clancy says he still maintains a relationship with his children Cora, Dawson and Callan even though they're dead ... claiming he communicates with them every day.

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In a teaser for his upcoming "60 Minutes" interview ... Patrick revealed he asks his late children for "help" ... and says he talks to them "all the time."

As you know ... Lindsay's murder case has led to some online users creating conspiracy theories that Patrick allegedly framed Lindsay for their children's murders.

Thing is ... Lindsay has already admitted to the slayings ... with her legal team claiming she was in the middle of a psychosis-fueled blackout during the murders.

Of course ... that hasn't stopped some people from laying blame at Patrick's feet.

Lindsay's lawyer Kevin Reddington has already tried putting the kibosh on the online hate for Patrick, who has since remarried and moved from Massachusetts to New York.

We saw Patrick at home during the trial, and he looked stressed with his new wife. He also testified in Lindsay's defense.

Play video content Video: Kevin Reddington Defends Patrick Clancy CBS

Reddington sat down for an interview with "CBS Mornings" last week, telling hosts ... "I just think that it's horrific what this man has been going through, and he's entitled to move on with his life. And the fact that he's moved on with his life and still is standing by Lindsay, as far as the legal issues tells the tale."