Jimmy Buffett's Kids Grilled About Mom's Alleged Ketamine Use In $275M Legal War

The legal war over Jimmy Buffett's estate is turning ugly … with the late singer's children fielding questions about their mom's alleged drug use ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jimmy's son Cameron and daughter Sarah Delaney Buffett, were asked questions about their mom, Jane Buffett, during discovery ... and they were badgered specifically about ketamine and marijuana.

The questions were raised by Jimmy's former financial advisor, Richard Mozenter, as part of the legal battle over control of Jimmy's estate, which is reportedly worth an estimated $275 million.

In court docs, Cameron and Delaney were asked to turn over any documents or communications about Jane's prescription or non-prescription drugs, including but not limited to ketamine and weed, from August 2023 to the present.

In their response, the Buffett kids said the request was overboard and said the question sought "harassing documents" that have nothing to do with the case at hand.

As TMZ previously reported, Mozenter sued Jane over the estate, and Jane countersued Richard. In recent docs, Jane claimed Richard was blocking her from viewing accounting records, which she needed to figure out next steps.