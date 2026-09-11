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Selena's Brother Sues His Sister For Over $1M in Legal War Over Singer's Estate

Selena Quintanilla's Brother Sues Sis For Over $1M In Estate War

By TMZ Staff
Published
selena Suzette Quintanilla AB Quintanilla getty comp
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Selena's brother wants his piece of the pie, and now he's suing his sister for more than $1 million to get what he claims is his fair share of their slain sibling's estate.

A.B. Quintanilla III slapped his sister Suzette with the lawsuit Thursday, claiming he entered into an agreement with other family members after Selena was shot to death in 1995 by Yolanda Saldívar.

Remembering Selena Quintanilla
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Remembering Selena Quintanilla Launch Gallery
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In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, A.B. says the agreement was executed by Suzette, Selena's mom, Marcella Quintanilla, Selena's husband, Christopher Perez, and A.B. himself. He says he "is a party to and intended beneficiary of the Agreement."

A.B. also says Suzette launched Q Productions in 2025, which is the principal entity "through which Selena's entertainment affairs, intellectual-property rights, commercial ventures, and legacy have been operated."

Suzette Quintanilla and AB Quintanilla getty 1
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He claims things took a wrong turn recently after Suzette took on the role of CEO and "exercised functional control" over Selena's business affairs relating to the Entertainment Properties through Q Productions.

In the suit, A.B. is adamant that he's "entitled under the Agreement to receive his contractual share of net profits derived from the Entertainment Properties," which he insists amounts to over $1 million.

To date, A.B. says Suzette has refused to pony up the money, so he's suing to get it and a full accounting of how much he's owed under the agreement.

We reached out to Suzette ... so far, no word back.

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