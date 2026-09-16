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Dave Portnoy Says He Stands By Robert Kraft 100%, Calls Macklemore Antisemitic

Dave Portnoy Macklemore's A Horrible Antisemite... Good on Kraft For Standing Up to Him

By TMZ Staff
Published
091626 dave kal
DAVE IN DEFENSE
Video: Dave Portnoy Goes to Bat for Robert Kraft Amid Macklemore Controversy

Dave Portnoy says Robert Kraft is the hero in his showdown with Macklemore ... sticking up for the billionaire owner while branding the rapper an antisemite.

The Barstool Sports founder laid into Macklemore online Wednesday afternoon ... pointing to some super offensive BS he's done in the past -- including an outfit he wore back in 2014 that many believe was a shocking, antisemitic caricature of a Jewish person.

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Dave shared the pic of Macklemore in the outfit -- huge fake crooked nose and beard plastered to his face -- while he put his arm up in what looks like a Nazi salute.

Dave also says Macklemore was quick to call Israel's attack on Gaza a genocide just 12 days after the horrific October 7 attacks on the Nova Music Festival back in 2023.

In addition to the anti-Israel rhetoric ... he calls Macklemore a 9/11 Truther -- who once claimed President George W. Bush made 9/11 happen ... an oft-repeated conspiracy with no factual basis.

Ultimately, Dave says you just have to look at Kraft's actions -- his participation in the Stand Up to Jewish Hate Campaign, for example -- to know he's the good guy here.

Dave adds Macklemore, on the other hand, wants to come into Kraft's house, hold what is essentially a political rally and spit in his face ... "No f***ing way," says the Barstool prez.

We all know Dave's a big New England Patriots fan ... and it looks like that love extends to the team's owner, too!

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