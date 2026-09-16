Los Angeles News Helicopter's Final Moments Before Deadly Crash, 'The Low Down'

An NBC helicopter carrying one of their reporters crashed in Los Angeles, killing the journalist, her pilot, and a pedestrian ... and a live stream captured the final moments before the fiery impact.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

A man in Ohio punched a sheriff's deputy as part of a desperate escape attempt after he was sentenced to a year in prison.

Play video content Video: James Wehr’s Deadly Crash Captured on Camera in Fiery Video TMZ.com

And, exclusive video footage of the car crash that killed influencer James Wehr shows his McLaren crashing into a tree and igniting into a massive fireball.

We also dive into AOC turning her back on Ed Sheeran ... and more.