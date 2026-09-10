Model's Wild DUI Crash Video, 'The Low Down'

A sexy model in Florida allegedly turned a routine drive into a demolition derby ... and then bawled her eyes out when cops arrested her for DUI.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Play video content Video: Daejon Love Busted in 49ers Gear ... Fake NFL Persona to the Very End TMZSports.com

Fake 49ers player Daejon Love was still decked out like a Niner when the feds finally caught up with him ... with TMZ obtaining video of his arrest outside Boise Airport.

A fifth plane was targeted by terrorists on 9/11 ... and the people who were there claim the government has kept the truth buried for 25 years.

We also tackle a bizarre Cat in the Hat scare in British Columbia ... where cops say a person dressed head-to-toe as the famous feline followed a teenage girl down a residential street.