'One Piece' Voice Actor Mike McFarland Dead at 56

Mike McFarland -- a voice actor who recorded English dubs of famous anime -- is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

Brina Palencia -- Mike's friend who organized a GoFundMe for him amid his health issues -- tells TMZ ... Mike died Wednesday after a battle with brain cancer.

Brina says Mike was surrounded by friends and family at a Dallas care facility. Over the last few months, we're told friends from the voice-over community gathered to sing him songs and tell him stories to keep his spirits up. She added, Mike would have wanted people to donate to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the SPCA in his memory.

Mike began his career in the late 1990s ... voicing various characters in "Dragon Ball Z" -- including the popular, if somewhat controversial, Master Roshi.

In the hit series "Fullmetal Alchemist," Mike lent his voice to supporting character Jean Havoc ... before landing the role of Buggy the Clown in "One Piece."

From 2007 until his passing, Mike voiced Buggy in a variety of movies and TV shows related to the popular series.

Mike's other credits include ... "One-Punch Man," "Attack on Titan," "Tokyo Ghoul," and many more.

In January 2025, Mike was forced to drop out of Central Florida Comic Con due to an illness ... which fellow voice actor Colleen Clinkenbeard later revealed was a brain tumor. A few days later, he underwent surgery.

Mike's brain tumor was revealed to be a glioblastoma in August of last year ... an aggressive form of cancer.

He was 56.