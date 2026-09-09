Boxing Legend Ismael Laguna Dead At 83

Ismael Laguna, the legendary champ who was instrumental in boxing's rise in Panama, died this week in a hospital in his home country.

"The Tiger of Colón" was 83.

The Panamanian Sports Institute announced the tragic news, saying, "Panamanian boxing is in mourning."

Laguna had been hospitalized leading up to his death, but the cause of death is currently unclear.

He wasn't the country's first champion, but Laguna was largely responsible for the boom after he won the lightweight title from Carlos Ortiz in a 15-round fight on April 10, 1965.

He lost the rematch months later ... though he regained his belt in 1970.

Laguna finished his career with a record of 65 wins, 9 losses, and 1 draw. He finished 37 of his opponents by knockout.

Laguna -- inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2001 -- is one of only five Panamanian fighters to receive the honor. He's also in the World Boxing HOF.

The boxer, born in Colón, Panama, in 1943, got his nickname for his tenacious style ... and his no-fear approach to fighting.