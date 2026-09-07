Beloved Chicago Bears Fullback Matt Suhey Dead at 68

Matt Suhey, the fullback who helped power the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl championship, has died.

The Bears star died over Labor Day weekend, bringing an end to the life of one of the most beloved members of Chicago's iconic championship squad, according to NBC Chicago.

Suhey spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Bears after Chicago selected him in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft out of Penn State. While his job was often to do the dirty work and clear paths for Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, Suhey also had a memorable moment of his own on the biggest stage.

In Super Bowl XX, Suhey broke through for an 11-yard touchdown run, giving Chicago the game's first touchdown as the Bears went on to crush the New England Patriots, 46-10, and capture the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

Suhey was a fixture in the Bears' backfield throughout the decade, appearing in 148 regular-season games and finishing his career with 2,946 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 260 passes for 2,113 yards and five touchdowns.

SAD NEWS: Former #Bears fullback and Super Bowl champion Matt Suhey has passed away at 68.



Suhey spent his entire 10-year #NFL career in Chicago, served as Walter Payton’s lead blocker and scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl XX.



A beloved member of the 1985 Bears.



RIP🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ZvwLvo1vTM @MLFootball

For many Bears fans, Suhey's legacy goes beyond the numbers ... he was Walter Payton's longtime lead blocker and one of the Hall of Famer's closest friends. The two became synonymous with Chicago's bruising running game during one of the greatest stretches in franchise history.

Suhey never missed a game during his 10-season Bears career and remained closely connected to the organization and his former teammates after retiring in 1989. His death marks another heartbreaking loss for the legendary '85 Bears, a team that remains one of the most celebrated squads in NFL history.

Suhey was 68.