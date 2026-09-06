Wrestling Legend Bill Dundee Dead at 82

Superstar Bill Dundee, one of the most influential figures in wrestling, has died at 82.

Dundee’s son, Jamie Dundee, announced the heartbreaking news Sunday, saying his father died at approximately 3:30 AM. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

Dundee became a major star in in the sport having famously teamed with -- and feuded with -- Jerry “The King” Lawler. The two were longtime rivals whose matches became a defining part of wrestling history.

Born in Scotland and raised in Australia, Dundee began wrestling in the 1960s before eventually making his way to the United States. He spent decades performing and also worked as a booker in several wrestling territories.

Dundee’s career included runs with Jim Crockett Promotions and other major regional promotions, along with a stint in WCW during the 1990s.

He was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2017. His final match came in 2019.

Dundee had also dealt with serious health issues in recent years. His son previously revealed that the wrestling legend had been diagnosed with dementia.

Just one day before his death, Memphis Wrestling honored Dundee during its September 5 episode, where members of the roster greeted the longtime star.

Dundee was 82.