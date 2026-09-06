Duct-Taped Tucson Man Fired After Alleged In-Flight Meltdown

The Tucson real estate agent who allegedly went on a wild tirade aboard an American Airlines flight -- ending with him duct-taped to his seat -- has now lost his job.

The 67-year-old man, identified as Arthur “Layne” Lundeen, was fired by Long Realty following the September 3 incident aboard American Airlines Flight 618 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark, according to KVOA.

Play video content Video: Man Gets Duct Taped to Seat on Flight After Allegedly Making Racist and Anti-Gay Remarks TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported, Lundeen allegedly became belligerent during the flight, directing racial and anti-gay slurs at passengers and crew before the situation turned physical.

Witnesses told TMZ he allegedly struck a passenger and hit the man's computer. A woman who attempted to intervene was also allegedly pushed.

Three passengers ultimately helped flight attendants restrain Lundeen. Crew members provided duct tape and zip ties, which were used to secure him to his seat for the remainder of the flight.

The plane was diverted to Baltimore, where Maryland Transportation Authority Police took Lundeen into custody. Lundeen was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. The FBI is also investigating the incident to determine whether additional federal charges could follow.

KVOA reports Lundeen is no longer employed by Long Realty, where he worked as a Tucson real estate agent.

American Airlines previously told TMZ the flight diverted because of a “disruptive customer” and said the airline does not tolerate violence.