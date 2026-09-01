DaeJohn Love Clears Up Confusion With 49ers Impostor, Embracing Newfound Attention

A man named DaeJohn Love says he’s been getting a surprising amount of attention after people confused him with the Daejon Love, who's accused of pretending to be a San Francisco 49ers player ... but the attention ain't all that bad.

DaeJohn tells TMZ ... he’s been getting plenty of new followers, engagement and even brand inquiries after the story about Daejon Love -- who is currently facing charges over allegations he impersonated a 49ers player to scam women -- sent people searching social media for the wrong guy.

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DaeJohn says the mix-up was initially pretty confusing, with people reaching out asking if he was the man at the center of the allegations ... but once they realized they had the wrong Love, he says the reaction was mostly curiosity rather than negativity.

In fact, DaeJohn says the whole thing has turned into a positive opportunity for him. He tells us he actually played professional football from 2013 to 2017, competing in indoor professional football -- admitting he dreamed of making it to the NFL but never reached that level.

DaeJohn says he has footage of himself playing and believes the viral confusion has introduced a whole new audience to his football career, fitness content and his personal mission to inspire men.

As for the alleged 49ers impersonator ... DaeJohn says he absolutely does not condone the behavior. He tells us he couldn't help but laugh when he saw a photo of the man allegedly pretending to be a player, saying he even emailed the 49ers after seeing the image, jokingly suggesting the team might want to reconsider.

Still, DaeJohn says he isn't offended by being confused with the other Love, and he's actually been amused by the whole situation. He says some people have even joked that the 49ers should sign him instead.

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DaeJohn says his philosophy is simple ... if people were mistakenly directed to his page, he might as well give them something positive to find. And apparently, that's already happening, as he tells us he's seen his follower count jump and has received inquiries about potential brand deals and partnerships since the story broke.

Rather than seeing the mix-up as a negative, DaeJohn says he's choosing to use the unexpected attention to promote his fitness content, his football background and his goal of inspiring people.