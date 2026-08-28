Fake San Francisco 49ers Player Scammed 26 Women Out of $1.3 Million, Feds Claim

Two scam artists -- one posing as a San Francisco 49ers player -- cheated 26 women out of $1.3 million as part of an investment scheme ... according to federal authorities, who have now arrested and charged them with serious crimes.

Federal prosecutors in Portland, Oregon, charged Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The FBI arrested Love and Chan at Boise Airport in Idaho on August 24 after prosecutors said the suspects flew in to "meet new victims."

According to the feds, Love and Chan kicked off their scam in February 2022, creating fake investments to steal money from women in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California.

Love allegedly connected with the women over the Internet and on dating apps, passing himself off as a wealthy investor and NFL player, and introduced them to Chan. Authorities say Love told the victims Chan was his financial adviser to gain their trust and show that he was a serious businessman -- part of a scam that saw him empty their bank accounts.

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According to prosecutors, many of the women fell for Love's BS and got involved romantically with him, as Love promised them he wanted to build a future together using their investments.

The feds say Love, with Chan's help, amassed a fortune worth tens of millions of dollars from his scheme.

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Love allegedly posted ads showing nonexistent investment vehicles, while claiming he could generate massive returns for him and his victims. Prosecutors say Love also used fake bank accounts to make himself look legit.

For his part, Chan allegedly posed as Love's investment advisor, sending Love messages for what he said were new, lucrative investments.

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Prosecutors say Love forwarded screenshots of Chan's messages to the women to get them to hand over large amounts of cash. Once they did, Love and Chan allegedly disappeared with the money they stole.