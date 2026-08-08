49ers Legend Roger Craig Reveals Dementia Diagnosis During Hall of Fame Speech

NFL legend Roger Craig used the biggest moment of his football life to reveal a heartbreaking diagnosis ... announcing during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech that he has vascular dementia.

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The 66-year-old San Francisco 49ers great made the disclosure during his taped acceptance speech Saturday ... saying doctors believe his condition may be related -- at least in part -- to concussions he suffered over his 11-year NFL career.

Craig said the changes came on slowly and were initially easy to brush off as normal aging ... but his family eventually noticed them too, prompting him to seek answers from a doctor.

He acknowledged football gave him opportunities beyond anything he could've imagined ... while noting much more is known about brain health today than when he played.

Craig said he hopes sharing his story encourages others to seek help when something doesn't feel right.

His induction came after a 28-year wait for Canton. The three-time Super Bowl champ became the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, pulling off the feat in 1985.