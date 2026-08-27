NFL Star Josh Jacobs Facing Charges Over Alleged Attack On Ex

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was charged with battery and criminal damage to property after his ex accused him of attacking her ... TMZ has learned.

Court docs obtained by TMZ show Wisconsin prosecutors hit Josh with two misdemeanor charges stemming from his May 23 arrest.

The paperwork revealed details from the arrest ... cops went to a home after getting a report for a disturbance between a man and a woman and were told by a man at the house that Josh's girlfriend was involved in the incident. Cops say they caught up with the girlfriend at a neighbor's house, and she told them she had a lump on her head due to Josh.

According to the docs, the girlfriend told cops she started fighting with Josh after going through his phone and finding out he had been talking to other women. She said she threw the phone, but it did not break.

She said Josh grabbed her arm and a struggle went on for several minutes. She said he called her a derogatory name … and said something to the effect that he would "do something to her."

The girlfriend said she walked out of the room and Josh followed her. She said he grabbed her, threw her to the ground, and she struck her head.