Callaway just dumped Good Good ... as one of the biggest golf controversies in years rages on.

The golf giant announced Thursday it’s cutting ties with the uber-popular YouTube crew “effective immediately” -- days after their now-infamous driver ad blew up in their faces.

Play video content Video: Callaway Golf Dumps Good Good After Controversial Viral Ad Good Good

"Callaway has ended its relationship with Good Good, effective immediately," they said in a statement posted to their Instagram page.

There's almost no doubt you've seen the video on social media. Good Good cofounder Garrett Clark sprints at fellow creator Alexis Miestowski, shoving her to the ground as she reaches for his new co-branded Callaway club, before standing over her and saying, "Do not touch my new driver!"

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Callaway approved the ad before it was posted, and it was intended as a campy parody of the movie "Obsession" ... but that's not how social media saw it.

The clip went viral for all the wrong reasons, with many accusing Good Good and Callaway of making light of domestic violence. The ad soon vanished from official channels, but the internet is forever.

Retailers quickly began yanking the co-branded drivers off their shelves ... as Callaway now attempts to stem the bleeding.

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In addition to parting ways with GG, Callaway says they're "committing $1 million to support organizations working to prevent violence against women," in addition to helping DV survivors.

Good Good has built up an enormous audience -- especially among young golfers. The group inked a deal with Callaway in 2023.