NBA Star Jimmy Butler Living With Baby Mama After Nasty Court Battle

Ex Says They're Living Together After Legal War

Jimmy Butler's baby mama says she's living with the NBA superstar after their nasty legal war over child custody and support ... TMZ has learned.

Jimmy's ex-girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak, filed court docs explaining she recently worked out a comprehensive agreement on a parenting plan with the Golden State Warriors small forward.

Kaitlin said she is living with Jimmy and that "there are other circumstances which can be presented to the court" without specifically laying them out in filed docs.

In her filing, Kaitlin says she believes the case will be fully resolved within the next 45 to 60 days ... and she's asking the judge to consider that enough progress to keep the case on the docket.

Kaitlin filed a lawsuit over paternity and support in October 2023.

A couple of months later, a judgment was entered in the case declaring Jimmy as the biological father to three children with Kaitlin, and the parties reached a comprehensive agreement on child support.

The docs showed Jimmy had been paying Kaitlin $55K a month plus $10K per month for childcare. The exes went back and forth for over a year ... with Jimmy claiming his ex was refusing to get a job.