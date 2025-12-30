Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jimmy Butler Rips Nets Rookie With Apparent 'White Boy' Jab

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jimmy Butler was in a trash-talking mood Monday Night in the Big Apple ... seemingly calling Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf "white boy" repeatedly after he was able to draw a foul against the rookie.

It all went down in the third quarter of the Warriors' 120-107 win over Brooklyn. After getting a bucket to fall for a potential three-point play, Butler started shouting what sounds like "white boy" toward his opponent.

The mics picked up Butler's heated moment ... and he seemingly added some more "White boy!" jabs before adding, "Every time!"

After getting to the line ... someone off-camera apparently clapped back at the 15-year veteran -- and Jimmy wasn't having it.

"Shut up," Butler apparently shouted. "Shut the f*** up!"

Whether it was Wolf or someone else isn't clear, but Butler ultimately put up 21 points in 31 minutes of action.

It wasn't just Jimmy who was going at it with someone in Monday's contest ... as Draymond Green dissed Nets super-fan Mr. Whammy while he was at the free throw line.

"Sit ya old ass down," Green said.

He was asked about the interaction during his postgame media availability ... and he called it "fun."

"I told him to sit his old ass down somewhere, man," Green said. "Can't be distracting me on my free throws."

Golden State, now above .500 on the season, has the day off before returning to the hardwood on New Year's Eve for a showdown against Charlotte.

