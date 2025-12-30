Jimmy Butler Rips Nets Rookie With Apparent 'White Boy' Jab

Jimmy Butler was in a trash-talking mood Monday Night in the Big Apple ... seemingly calling Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf "white boy" repeatedly after he was able to draw a foul against the rookie.

It all went down in the third quarter of the Warriors' 120-107 win over Brooklyn. After getting a bucket to fall for a potential three-point play, Butler started shouting what sounds like "white boy" toward his opponent.

Jimmy Butler to Danny Wolf after the And-1



"WHITE BOY! WHITE BOY! EVERY TIME! SHUT UP! SHUT THE F*CK UP!"

The mics picked up Butler's heated moment ... and he seemingly added some more "White boy!" jabs before adding, "Every time!"

After getting to the line ... someone off-camera apparently clapped back at the 15-year veteran -- and Jimmy wasn't having it.

"Shut up," Butler apparently shouted. "Shut the f*** up!"

Whether it was Wolf or someone else isn't clear, but Butler ultimately put up 21 points in 31 minutes of action.

Draymond going back and forth with Nets superfan Mr. Whammy

It wasn't just Jimmy who was going at it with someone in Monday's contest ... as Draymond Green dissed Nets super-fan Mr. Whammy while he was at the free throw line.

"Sit ya old ass down," Green said.

He was asked about the interaction during his postgame media availability ... and he called it "fun."

"I told him to sit his old ass down somewhere, man," Green said. "Can't be distracting me on my free throws."

Draymond on chirping Mr. Whammy:



"I told him to sit his old ass down somewhere, man. Can't be distracting me on my free throws… That was fun. I had a lot of fun tonight."