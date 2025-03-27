Paul Pogba Parties W/ Jimmy Butler, Carlos Alcaraz at Surprise Birthday Bash

Surprise!! Soccer star Paul Pogba's wife threw him an unforgettable birthday party in Miami this weekend ... celebrating his 32nd trip around the sun in epic fashion!!

Pogba’s wife, model Zulay Pogba, invited a star-studded crew to commemorate her husband's special day ... including tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz and Golden State Warriors guard Jimmy Butler.

Alcaraz and the NBA All-Star were in Miami to compete in their respective sports – Alcaraz is fresh off the Miami Open and the Warriors faced the Heat (Butler's old team) Tuesday night ... a game they lost, 112-86.

But neither superstar seemed too focused on their day jobs – they were in the mood to party!!

The extravaganza all went down at Papi Steak in Miami – and celebrity owner David Grutman was also in attendance for the shindig.

Zulay must know her husband well … ‘cause he sure seemed thrilled when he showed up at the hot spot.

Pogba is still in search of a new club – he’s just finished serving an 18-month doping suspension ... and he's been rumored to have interest coming from all over the world (perhaps David Beckham's Inter Miami club?) but hasn't signed a new contract just yet.