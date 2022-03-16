Paul Pogba's Home Burglarized During Manchester United Game, Offering Reward For Info

Terrifying news from Paul Pogba -- the Manchester United star says his home was broken into during his game Tuesday night ... and his children were there at the time of the incident.

Pogba says the home invasion happened during the team's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid ... while his kids were sleeping in their bedroom.

"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home," Pogba said on Wednesday via social media.

"My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed."

It is unclear if the kids had a babysitter or nanny at the time of the incident ... but the 29-year-old says this is a father's worst fear.

"As a father there is no feeling worse in the world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night."

The French midfielder doesn't mention what was stolen ... but says his fam's safety has been violated and is offering a reward for any info on the suspects.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home ... our sense of safety and security."

"It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us."