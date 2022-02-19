Draymond Green's L.A. Home Burglarized During Super Bowl, Over $1 Mil In Jewelry Stolen

Warriors forward Draymond Green's L.A. house was ransacked during Super Bowl weekend ... and over $1,000,000 worth of stuff -- watches, jewelry, and other property -- was stolen, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us 31-year-old Green -- who attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles -- came home later that night and discovered someone had busted their way into his home.

Our sources tell us the alleged perps entered Green's residence through his window ... and made off with watches, jewelry, and other personal property.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time something like this has happened to an athlete in Los Angeles. During Game 7 of the World Series in 2017, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig's home was burglarized.

In 2019, the NFL warned the Rams of the potential for burglaries ... and advised the players to beef up security.