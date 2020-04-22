Soccer Superstar Paul Pogba Nutmegs His Own Mother During COVID-19 Lockdown

Play video content Breaking News

Soccer superstar Paul Pogba is keeping the competitive spirit during the coronavirus pandemic ... and his latest victim is none other than his OWN MOTHER!!!

The Manchester United stud made his mom look straight-up foolish in a hilarious clip this week ... hittin' her with a nutmeg for the ages while getting some fresh air.

"When your mum tell you she played football before 🤣🤣🤣" the French footballer captioned the vid ... while also adding a very thoughtful message:

"Love and spend time with your parents before they leave this world."

Not only is he pulling soccer tricks, Paul's also been keeping busy in the kitchen as well by making desserts like galette des rois for his mama.