Liverpool F.C. Calling Fans, Sending Postcards To Fight Social Isolation

Could you imagine being stuck in quarantine -- and all of the sudden you get get a phone call from the star of your favorite Premier League soccer team?!

That's becoming a possibility for Liverpool F.C. backers during the coronavirus pandemic ... 'cause the football squad is looking to fight social isolation with some athlete-to-fan interaction.

The team announced its efforts to help those cooped up in their homes during the COVID-19 scare ... saying the plan is to have players call up "older and more vulnerable" fans in the North Liverpool and Kirkby communities.

The LFC Connect initiative includes weekly calls, as well as postcards going out to those impacted by the outbreak.

It's important to note ... there have been 35 confirmed cases in Liverpool ... and the numbers continue to rise across the world.