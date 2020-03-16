Ronaldinho Plays Soccer In Paraguay Prison, Reportedly Wins Trophy Pig

Breaking News Getty

Life behind bars ain't too bad for Ronaldinho ... the soccer legend joined a prison league futbol tournament last week -- and reportedly won a pig for dominating the games!!

If ya missed it ... the 39-year-old Brazilian has been locked away in Paraguay prison after officials say he entered the country using a fake passport.

Dinho has been at the facility for about two weeks ... but he's clearly making the most of it -- because the dude joined a soccer league with other inmates and CRUSHED it.

Primera imagen de @10Ronaldinho 🇧🇷 disputando el campeonato de Futsal de la Agrupación Especializada, donde se encuentra recluido por ingresar a Paraguay 🇵🇾 con pasaportes falsos.#Dinho #Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/TTJ5gx0zTz — Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) March 13, 2020 @SantiRavidlasPy

Videos and pictures surfaced of the former Ballon d'Or winner out on the asphalt with the guys ... and according to witnesses, his teams had no trouble piling up wins.

In fact, reports say Ronaldinho and his squad not only got a cool trophy for all the Ws ... they even earned a prized pig for the championship!!

¡El trofeo 🏆🐷 ganado por #Dinho!#Ronaldinho jugó por minutos en los equipos Negro Cumbiero y Villa Real, quienes disfrutaron del premio mayor 🐽 | Fotos Iván Ciclón (ABC). pic.twitter.com/Vqval4ELIc — Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) March 14, 2020 @SantiRavidlasPy

It's a pretty cool moment for Ronaldinho, considering the circumstances ... but it doesn't seem anyone's too worried about a lengthy stay behind bars for the former soccer superstar.

His attorneys have reportedly called the whole passport incident a misunderstanding ... saying Ronaldinho didn't know the documents were fake.