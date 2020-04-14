Soccer Star Marouane Fellaini Got Coronavirus In China, Released from Hospital

Breaking News

Marouane Fellaini -- one of the most famous soccer players in the world -- was discharged from a hospital in China after battling COVID-19.

The 32-year-old Belgian star has been playing in China's Super League since 2019 -- and back in March, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Things got so bad, he was hospitalized for the past 3 WEEKS -- but good news, doctors cleared him to finally go home.

"The time has come for me to thank from the bottom of my heart, the medical staff of the hospital, their nursing staff as well as my Club and its medical staff for taking such good care of me with so much kindness and for ensuring my comfort whilst there," Fellaini said.

"The hardest part is behind me! Let's keep fighting, it's important!"

Now, Fellaini has been ordered to quarantine himself for the next 14 days to minimize the chances of spreading the virus to others.

Fellaini has been a staple on the Belgium national team for years -- and also played for both Everton and Manchester United.