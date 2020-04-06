Soccer Star Kyle Walker Sorry For Sex Worker Party During COVID-19 Lockdown

Breaking News

Manchester City soccer star Kyle Walker is apologizing for hosting a sex worker party just days after he pled for people to stay indoors and obey self-isolation guidelines.

Walker reportedly paid two escorts to join him and a friend at his London home last week ... this despite government officials urging residents to self-quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.

One of the alleged escorts told The Sun that Walker had paid her and another woman for a three-hour sex sesh ... and once the soccer star's club found out about it all -- they were furious.

"Footballers are global role models," the team said in a statement, "and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts."

Kyle issued a statement shortly after he was outed for the sex party ... saying he was sorry for his actions.

"I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today about my private life in a tabloid newspaper," Walker said.

"I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down."

Walker added, "My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to re-iterate the message: Stay home, stay safe."