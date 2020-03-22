NBA's Jamal Murray Apologizes For Oral Sex Vid On IG ... I Was Hacked!!!

Breaking News

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray claims he's been HACKED ... and a graphic video that surfaced on Instagram on Saturday was never intended for public consumption.

The video in question popped up on the 23-year-old's IG stories late Saturday night and was deleted a very short time after it went up -- but it still left his 450k followers in shock.

Sunday morning, he addressed the situation head-on ... saying, "First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks."

Obviously, we're not gonna post the video here.

We understand why Murray is apologizing ... but if what he's saying is true, an apology isn't necessary -- he's a victim and doesn't have to apologize for anything.

Murray had gone viral earlier in the week over a clip of him playing the piano while social distancing.