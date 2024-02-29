Soccer Star Paul Pogba Hit W/ 4 Year Ban For Doping, 'Heartbroken,' Will Appeal

Juventus star Paul Pogba was banned for four years for doping ... a crushing blow for the international soccer star who says he's innocent and will appeal the decision!

The 30-year-old midfielder -- who has been ineligible to play since a drug test showed elevated testosterone levels last September -- shared news of the ban Thursday with his over 61 million Instagram followers ... after he received word from Italy's anti-doping board.

"I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect," Pogba wrote.



"I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me."

The decision means Pogba won't be able to play until 2027 ... although he says he's going to appeal the decision.

"When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear," Pogba said, "but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations."



"As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against."

Pogba's professional soccer career began in 2011 ... and has seen PP suit up for Manchester United and Juventus.

Paul re-signed with Juventus on a four-year deal in July 2022 ... but injured his meniscus weeks later. The injury also forced him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.