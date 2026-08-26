McKenna West Asks For Injunction Against Baby Gabriel's Biological Parents

Surrogate McKenna West is asking a Texas judge to issue an order blocking the biological parents from interfering with her caring for their kid ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, McKenna opposes Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed's request to be named the conservators of the child they named "Rumi" but who she calls "Gabriel" ... instead, McKenna insists that she be appointed the sole managing conservator of the child.

The newborn is currently being cared for by Nausheen and Omar after a judge granted them temporary custody ... and the baby boy is in critical condition after emergency heart surgery following his August 12 birth.

As you know ... the biological parents wanted McKenna to get an abortion after the child was diagnosed with a serious heart condition ... she refused and traveled from Alaska to Texas to give birth.

McKenna is asking the court for an injunction against Nausheen and Omar … which would not allow them to disturb the child or McKenna or interfere in any way with McKenna’s possession of the child by taking or attempting to take possession of the child, directly or through any other persons.