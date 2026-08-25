McKenna West Surrogate Battle Erupts as Biological Mom Breaks Down in Court

Sobs in Court, Says McKenna West's Trying to Steal Him

The biological mother at the center of the McKenna West surrogate baby battle broke down in court Tuesday ... accusing West of trying to steal her child.

Nausheen Gilkar sobbed as she testified in Dallas ... saying West is now trying to claim the baby she and her husband hired her to carry.

As TMZ previously reported ... the baby -- whom West calls Gabriel and the biological parents call "Rumi" -- was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is in critical condition after heart surgery.

The dispute exploded after doctors diagnosed the serious heart defect during the pregnancy. Gilkar and her husband, Omar Ahmed, say their surrogacy agreement allowed them to terminate the pregnancy in the event of a severe fetal abnormality ... but West refused.

West later gave birth in Texas ... setting off a bitter legal battle over the child.

Gilkar told the court she believes West is trying to take the baby as her own ... while West has maintained she's fighting to keep him alive, not steal him.

Play video content Video: Harvey Levin Breaks Down Surrogate Custody Battle After Baby Born With Severe Heart Defect TMZ.com

As we reported ... Gilkar and Ahmed are already battling West in court over who gets to make decisions for the baby.