McKenna West: Biological Parents Suing Her For 'Outrageous Conduct' Demand Six-Figure Sum

The biological parents of the child born by surrogate McKenna West are demanding a hefty sum in damages for her "outrageous conduct" ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained the countersuit Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed filed against McKenna weeks before McKenna gave birth to their child in Texas. McKenna named the baby "Gabriel" while the biological parents say the kid's name is Rumi.

In the suit, Nausheen and Omar are asking a judge to award them more than $100K in damages from McKenna for breaching the deal ... plus unspecified damages for the "malicious, outrageous conduct" they believe she committed.

Nausheen and Omar said they paid $60K to McKenna during the pregnancy, per their surrogacy contract.

They claim the surrogacy contract had an abortion clause, which allowed them to terminate the pregnancy. At around 20 weeks, the child was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a life-threatening medical condition.

The biological parents said McKenna had two previous pregnancies and was well aware of the journey ... and Nausheen and Omar deny they launched a campaign of threats to force McKenna to follow through with the abortion.

The suit claimed Nausheen and Omar have suffered emotional distress due to McKenna's actions.

McKenna denies all claims of wrongdoing … and believes she saved baby Gabriel's life. The legal battle is ongoing.