Read McKenna West's Surrogacy Agreement With Baby Gabriel's Biological Parents

McKenna West says she couldn't go through with terminating her pregnancy, despite Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed insisting she do so ... even though she previously stated she talked it over with a psychologist and was willing to do so if they wanted it done.

A new legal filing includes the surrogacy agreement the parties signed back in August 2025 ... and one section clearly states there "shall be a termination of the pregnancy for a fetal abnormality" upon request of Gilkar and Ahmed.

As we reported ... the baby, who West named Gabriel, was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome -- a congenital heart defect -- during the 20-week fetal scan.

The agreement goes on to say that the "Gestational Carrier" -- in this case, West -- has "carefully considered the issue of termination of the pregnancy" ... including consulting with a psychologist.

It states, "The Gestational Carrier ... is clear and knowing in her intention to abide by the request of the Intended Parents concerning the termination of the pregnancy."

Of course, West later wrote a letter to Worldwide Surrogacy -- the agency that facilitated the surrogacy -- saying she couldn't go through with an abortion scheduled for May of this year. She wrote in the letter that she feared she'd never forgive herself if she went through with it.

Another part of the surrogacy agreement includes a clause where the Intended Parents acknowledge terminating a pregnancy is serious ... and they agreed to "take all necessary and reasonable steps to make sure that the Gestational Carrier has the medical care" she needs.

The agreement also states West wasn't supposed to travel further than 75 miles from her residence in Alaska after she was 32 weeks pregnant ... and she wasn't supposed to name the child either. She gave the child the name "Gabriel" after he was born.

The documents also include a payment schedule ... it calls for 10 monthly payments of $6K.

A judge put a TRO in place to block West from trying to make any medical decisions for the child until at least August 25.