Sacked Portland Trail Blazers Announcer Apologizes for Past Tweets

The fired Portland Trail Blazers announcer is apologizing for the offensive tweets that got him sacked.

Braiden Bell went on X to issue a brief, written apology, saying ... "I am deeply sorry for the language I used on Twitter. These tweets, while wrong, were written by me 14 years ago while I was only 15 years old and have no reflection of who I am today."

He continues ... "I regret this being my first impression to many of you online, but I can take solace in knowing that the people who truly know me understand that this is not the kind of person I am."

As you know ... Bell was canned as the Trail Blazers' play-by-play commentator hours after he was announced because KGW8 resurfaced and reported on racist and sexist tweets he posted when he was 15.