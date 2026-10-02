Sacked Portland Trail Blazers Announcer Apologizes for Past Tweets
NBA's Portland Trail Blazers Announcer Apologizes for Racist, Sexist Tweets
The fired Portland Trail Blazers announcer is apologizing for the offensive tweets that got him sacked.
Braiden Bell went on X to issue a brief, written apology, saying ... "I am deeply sorry for the language I used on Twitter. These tweets, while wrong, were written by me 14 years ago while I was only 15 years old and have no reflection of who I am today."
He continues ... "I regret this being my first impression to many of you online, but I can take solace in knowing that the people who truly know me understand that this is not the kind of person I am."
As you know ... Bell was canned as the Trail Blazers' play-by-play commentator hours after he was announced because KGW8 resurfaced and reported on racist and sexist tweets he posted when he was 15.
He concluded his apology by saying ... "Again, I'd like to apologize to anyone who was hurt by my words and will continue to always treat people with kindness and respect."