Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks Silence on Ken Urker's Death

Ken and I Didn't Get Along ... But It's Still Sad

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-husband Ryan Anderson is speaking out about the sudden death of her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Ryan broke his silence to podcaster Sarah Fraser, saying that while he and Ken "never really saw eye-to-eye," he was still shocked to hear he'd passed.

He says they'd never actually met in person, and their phone exchanges never started or ended well ... but he says in spite of that, "you still hate to hear that somebody passed away."

As we previously reported, Ryan once called Ken a slur in a text message ... he thought he'd been texting Gypsy Rose, but Ken answered.

That's when Ryan went off -- calling him a "f****t ass bitch" and a "punk ass."

We broke the story ... Ken had been making suicide threats before he was found dead inside his Louisiana home.

Cops received a call about a welfare check after family members said he wasn’t answering his phone or showing up for work ... and the caller told them he owned a gun and had threatened suicide.

Gypsy Rose previously told TMZ ... Ken was the victim of "relentless cyberbullying" online and faced an "unimaginable level of public scrutiny."

She said she believes the social media harassment he received had a "profound impact" on him.

Ken was found dead on what would've been his 34th birthday.