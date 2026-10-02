Gypsy Rose's Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Found Dead After Suicide Threats, Gun Found, Cops Says

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiancé Ken Urker was found dead inside his Louisiana home after making suicide threats after cops were warned he owned a gun ... TMZ has learned.

According to law enforcement records obtained by TMZ, deputies responded to Urker's Raceland residence Thursday evening for a welfare check after family members said he wasn’t answering his phone or showing up for work.

The caller told dispatchers Urker had threatened to commit suicide and owned a gun. The caller also told cops he was in a "dark place." Later, another caller told authorities Urker had "killed himself" and wanted to know if he was okay.

Family friends eventually entered the home through a bedroom window and found Urker unconscious and cold to the touch on his bed. Deputies found a holstered handgun on the nightstand next to a syringe and two shot glasses.

As we first reported ... the report says deputies found drug paraphernalia and a brown powdery substance in the bathroom. The report does not say the gun was fired or that it was used in Urker's death.

TMZ broke the story ... Urker was found dead Thursday night. Family sources told us he was found unresponsive at a Louisiana home on his birthday. We're told Gypsy had texted him "Happy Birthday" but never received a response, and her brother Dylan later discovered him inside the home.

Urker was Gypsy's former fiancé and the father of their daughter, Aurora. The two began dating after meeting through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in 2018, but eventually split.