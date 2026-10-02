Cornell Jane Doe Claims Frat Bros Raped Her In Closet, Worst Part of Her Night

The woman accusing 7 Cornell fraternity brothers of drugging and sexually assaulting her at Chi Phi claims that later in the evening two frat bros took her into a closet and raped her ... which she says was the worst part of her night.

Jane Doe recalled the alleged closet encounter in her interviews with Cornell's Title IX investigators ... claiming she was given ketamine in the closet and "it was just raping" ... according to a transcript obtained by CBS News.

A photo of Jane Doe that was shared in the alleged Chi Phi Snapchat group chat shows her smiling with another man ... one of her attorneys shared the photo with CBS, and the snap has been blurred to protect her identity.

Right after the photo was sent to the group chat ... a frat member in the group wrote ... "Shop still open?"

In video obtained from after Chi Phi was suspended ... the frat bedroom where the alleged sexual assault took place is littered with garbage, food, beer cans, liquor bottles, a fentanyl test, and a composite photo of sorority sisters ... ABC News reported.

Since the alleged assault, Cornell's website has edited its description of the timeline of the investigation ... according to CBS News.

While the university originally claimed that campus police "shared all investigatory information" with the Tompkins D.A., the Ivy League school has since amended that to say only the "victim's sworn statement and the Snapchat screenshot" were sent.

As we reported ... the accused Chi Phi frat brothers offered various explanations of what happened that night, from claiming they didn't participate in any sexual activity to saying Jane Doe gave her consent.

In one instance ... one of the accused, Diego Sarabia, told investigators that Jane Doe had reportedly said the alleged sexual encounter was "normal in the medieval times."

Play video content Video: Kathy Hochul & Letitia James Speak on Cornell Gang Rape Allegations

Another accused frat brother, Winston Lee, claimed that Jane Doe told him ... "We're all consenting adults here."