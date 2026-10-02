Cornell Students Express Outrage About Alleged Gang Rape at Town Hall

Cornell University students are furious about the alleged gang rape that a former female student says went down in 2024 at a frat house ... and they vented their frustrations at a lively town hall.

“Cornell is complicit in this rape culture here on campus, in Greek life and outside of it”: Adriana Vink, a Cornell student, and her mother, Carolyn Castiglia, attended a campus town hall Thursday night to discuss sexual violence, in the wake of a lawsuit accusing seven members… pic.twitter.com/buUyHKWLNo @CBSMornings

The university's student government hosted a public hearing Thursday night where students called out the administration over what they see as a lackluster response to the allegations.

One student told the BBC there was "a lot of anger" at the hearing ... adding she herself was incredibly angry with the university.

Another student said the administration needs to change so that alleged incidents like this never happen again on campus.

Play video content Video: Gillio Lopes From Cornell 7 Gets Called Out On Campus

It's no secret students are pissed at the 7 Cornell frat bros accused of drugging and raping Jane Doe back in 2024 ... one student took a video of Gillio Lopes -- a defendant in the lawsuit -- on campus recently in which she told him he disgusted her.

She also told him she was ashamed to go to the same school as him.

As we've reported ... Jane Doe filed the lawsuit last month and included a screenshot of an alleged group chat that announced "Free p***y" to other frat bros.

The incident was reported back in 2024 to investigators ... but the Tomkins County District Attorney declined to press charges. They reopened the case after the civil suit was filed, and now a special prosecutor has been appointed.

While the D.A. has been raked over the coals for not charging initially, the office claims Jane Doe's civil suit differs significantly from the account that landed on prosecutors' desks.