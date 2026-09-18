Cornell Frat Bros Allegedly Gang-Raped Drugged Student, Messaged 'Free P***y'

Seven members of Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity sexually assaulted a 20-year-old student after drugging her with ketamine ... and sent each other disturbing text messages to join in the gang rape ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The suit, filed this week in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges a Jane Doe under the age of 21 was served alcohol at a local bar before stumbling alone to the Chi Phi frat house to hang out with one of her sorority sisters.

Inside the Chi Phi frat house, she says frat brothers Matthew Ingalls and Johnathan Newell pressured her into snorting ketamine before beginning to sexually assault her.

The woman claims Newell invited other frat bros to join in on the alleged gang rape as she lay unconscious ... writing in a Snapchat group titled "Chi Phi Actives" that there was "free p***y" upstairs.

At one point, she claims Newell poured "a line of Ketamine onto his erect penis" and commanded her to snort it.

Eventually, she claims several men were "pouring lines of Ketamine all over her body and snorting them."

In the suit, the woman says she suffered "severe emotional and psychological distress" from the alleged October 2024 assault. She's suing the frat bros and the University, claiming Cornell failed to take reasonable steps to protect her.

In addition to Ingalls and Newell, the lawsuit also names Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar as defendants.