Married Couple Busted For Allegedly Operating $700,000 a Year Brothel in California

A husband and wife ran the Hummingbird Day Spa in California, raking in a whopping $700,000 a year ... but the windfall was all thanks to its prostitution services, authorities say.

Lin Wang, 46, and Xian Wang, 48, were the owners of the spa that mainly operated as a brothel in Cupertino from 2022 to September 2026, when law enforcement raided the joint, according to prosecutors.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the "busy" brothel serviced about 30 men each day with a full menu of illegal sexual activity.

Rosen also said the DA's Human Trafficking Task Force launched an investigation in March after people in the community complained about the spa's alleged erotic services.

The task force says it learned a large number of Johns would frequent the spa each day for a short period of time ... to pay for sex.

Rosen said the Wangs and one of the spa supervisors used the profits to maintain the business, fund mortgages and manage personal finances.

The DA's Office charged the married couple and their supervisor, Rui Wang, with pimping, pandering, money laundering and payroll fraud.

All three were arrested on September 10 and arraigned on felony charges at the Hall of Justice Thursday afternoon.