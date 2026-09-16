Kanye Exec Milo Yiannopoulos' Yeezy Paychecks at Risk Of Being Seized By Estranged Husband

Kanye West's former Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, is at risk of having any money he is paid from Yeezy seized by his estranged husband ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Milo's estranged husband, John Campbell, is asking a judge in Los Angeles to direct a portion of Milo's pay to him to satisfy Milo's spousal support obligation.

As we previously reported, Milo was detained by ICE in August and quickly sent back to the United Kingdom.

In his docs, John said Milo is actively spending funds at the luxury retail store Harrods in London "rather than satisfying his court-ordered obligations."

He asked the court to move quickly, saying any delays would give Milo time to shield his assets in offshore accounts and sever his ties to the U.S.

TMZ reached out to Milo for comment, who told us, "But from the bottom of my heart, f**k you."

As TMZ first reported, Milo and John had yet to finalize their divorce before Kanye’s employee was deported.