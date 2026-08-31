Kanye Exec Milo Yiannopoulos' Ex Allegedly Threatened to Call ICE Hotline On Him

Milo Yiannopoulos, former Chief of Staff for Kanye West, claimed his estranged husband threatened to call immigration authorities to have him deported … less than a year before he was taken into custody by ICE and sent back to the UK ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs filed back in October 2025, obtained by TMZ, Milo claims his ex, John Campbell, had “explicitly threatened" him with deportation from the country, calling him an “illegal immigrant” and saying he would call the "ICE hotline" on him. Milo says Campbell knew his green card status depended on their continued marriage.

He also says Campbell refused to appear at appointments regarding his immigration status until his financial demands were met, which delayed Milo's application process.

Milo says he had endured years of "extortion" from Campbell on these grounds, claiming he purchases sports cars and gave "huge cash gifts to him in an effort to save their marriage but also, of course, with these threats unavoidable in the back of his mind.”

He even says his ex endangered his citizenship, claiming he "forged messages in which he poses as Yiannopoulos and admits Green Card fraud.”