Novak Djokovic Tears Up and Vomits As He Loses in First Round of U.S. Open

Vomits and Cries During First-Round Defeat At U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic suffered a surprising loss in the first round of the U.S. Open Sunday night -- and he threw up and broke down in tears during the match.

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Djokovic -- considered by many to be the best tennis player who ever lived with 24 Grand Slam singles titles -- got knocked out by unseeded Mariano Navone in five sets, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

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In the fifth set, while down 3-1, Djokovic started tearing up as the crowd tried to cheer him on to victory, but nothing could help the tennis great who's been struggling lately with health issues.

During the 4-plus-hour match, Djokovic vomited on the court and grabbed his foot after he got a cramp. He also popped some pills given to him by a doctor and received a back massage during a medical timeout.

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Navone, ranked No. 48 in the world, didn't seem one bit intimidated by the tennis legend and played aggressively ... blowing Djokovic away in the final set.

After the match, Djokovic said, "I didn't enjoy myself. I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me."

By the way ... this is Djokovic's earliest exit in a Grand Slam in the past 20 years, going back to 2006 when he went down in the first round of the Australian Open.